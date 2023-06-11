Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry has also been appreciated as an amazing on-screen couple in movies like 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone shares a meme about her life with Ranveer Singh x 00:00

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are considered to be amongst the most loved couples of Bollywood. They usually don't post about their married life on social media but whenever they do, their fans are seen showering the love on them. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a meme on her story and tagged husband Ranveer Singh.

The meme was giving a glimpse of their banter about getting more plants at home. The meme has one person moving towards pots of plants, while the other person is trying to hold them back. The text above them reads, “You have enough plants,” while the other one exclaims, “But I don’t have THESE plants.” While it’s not clear who between Deepika and Ranveer is the real plant-lover, given DP’s love for nature, it can be safely assumed it’s Ranveer who tries to stop her from getting more plants at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing the hilarious meme, fans were surprised and quick to believe this is a usual occurrence at their home.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Deepika Padukone opened up about her equation with Ranveer, saying she can be at her “most vulnerable” around him. The couple, after years of dating, tied the knot in November 2018. Reflecting on her marriage with Ranveer, Deepika said much like everyone else, for her the ingredient for a successful relationship is “patience”.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry has also been appreciated as an amazing on-screen couple in movies like 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. Apart from this they were seen together in movies like 'Padmaavat', '83' and 'Finding Fanny'. Deepika unveiled FIFA trophy and was on Cannes jury in the year 2022. While this year, she turned presenter at Oscars and appeared on cover of Time mazagine, making the country proud globally.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in 'Fighter', alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Nag Ashwin’s 'Project K' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' with Alia Bhatt is up for release next month. Deepika made her Bollywood debut with 'Om Shanti Om' while Ranveer singh stepped into the industry with 'Band Baaja Baaraat'.