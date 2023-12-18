He grabbed the eyeballs and took over the stage at Dubai's Global Village. He went there to promote his upcoming film, 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan. Pic/X

Shah Rukh Khan on 'Dunki': Want to end year with film for me

Actor Shah Rukh Khan said he wants to end 2023 with a film for himself, Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor has been promoting the film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film 'Dunki' and ahead of its release, the superstar attended a grand event in Dubai. He talked about his films 'Pathaan' and 'Dunki' and how his upcoming film is special to him.

He grabbed the eyeballs and took over the stage at Dubai's Global Village. He went there to promote his upcoming film, 'Dunki'. King Khan caught the attention of his with his performance on the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. He expressed gratitude towards his fans for being present there.

King Khan’s mega entry at the global village dubai with the dance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan 🔥 #DunkiInDubai #Dunki #DunkiAdvanceBookings #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/wtQfBOYmK3 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

While talking about his film, he said, "I made 'Jawan' fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di apane liye kuch nahy banayi fir maine 'Dunki' bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai..year started with 'Pathaan' for me, which was always lady's first for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me." Khan also said he expects the film to leave audiences with a feeling of love for their country and family, "between giggles and laughter."

He also said, "I don't know. Raju Hirani saab ne bhi kabhi aesi film nahi banai (Rajkumar Hirani hasn't made a film like this.) When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, humko aesa laga Raju Hirani saab ne love story bana di hai which spans ages. (When we saw the film, we thought Hirani had made a love story that spans ages)." In a recent interview, Khan said the film is "touching" and that Hirani has never made a film like it. He also said the film's name comes from the Punjabi pronunciation of "donkey."

"It's a very touching film. I think ye pyaar ki kahani hai, isme action hai jo Raju Hirani ne kabhi dala nhi hai. Bahut saare sequences aese hai jo I think maine nhi kiye hue. (It's a story of love; it has action that Rajkumar Hirani hasn't done before. There are many sequences that I think I haven't done). All that is there but Raju never shows his films in the trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy it. So, you will find lots of love and comedy." 'Dunki' promotion also happened on a giant wheel at the Global Village. King Khan also does his signature pose for his fans.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki', a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers. Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video unit introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends--Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli--all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home. 'Dunki' is all set to hit theatres on December 21.

