Shaan confirms singing a romantic track for Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is among the most anticipated films of the year. This marks Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu

The upcoming film 'Dunki' is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The filmmaker is credited with hit films like 'Munnabhai MBBS', '3 Idiots', and 'Sanju'. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and will be the first time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen. Amid these fresh collaborations, it has been revealed that an old, familiar combo will be reuniting with the film.

Singer Shaan who has sung multiple times in Shah Rukh Khan-starrers has sung a romantic track for the actor's character in 'Dunki'. The same has been confirmed by the singer on Twitter. Reacting to a tweet on him singing a composition by Shantanu Moitra in 'Dunki', Shaan wrote, "I’m so super excited about this LoveSong for SRK.. and have always had #RajuHirani Ji’s love and support .. just one correction .. this time the music is by the one and only @ipritamofficial Da!!!"

I’m so super excited about this LoveSong for SRK.. and have always had #RajuHirani Ji’s love and support .. just one correction .. this time the music is by the one and only @ipritamofficial Da!!! https://t.co/HvLpnmMKiM — Shaan (@singer_shaan) May 19, 2023

Seems like Shaan is not the only one excited for this song. Fans took to the comment section to echo the sentiment.

Previously, Shaan has sung the songs 'Deewangi Deewangi', 'It's The Time To Disco', 'Kuch Toh Hua Hai', 'Main Hoon Don' which were part of films headlined by SRK.

Meanwhile, last month Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Kashmir for a shoot schedule of 'Dunki'. The term Dunki is a Punjabi term for illegal entry and illegal immigration, referring to donkey-like long walks by immigrants. Hirani will be highlighting this social issue through the film. The film is expected to hit the theatres in December this year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan who started the year with the blockbuster 'Pathaan' will next be seen in 'Jawan'. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 8. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra.

