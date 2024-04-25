No respite! Amidst persistent chaos, Worli man remains Dadar railway station's guiding light

Mumbai’s Dadar Railway Station is a dramatic spot for local trains. With no indicator at the city’s busiest railway station – this Mumbai local sheds two hours every morning to establish order and help lost commuters
Narendra Patil at Dadar railway station.
At the southern railway bridge connecting Dadar West to East, Narendra Patil stands at the crossway serving a higher purpose. While pointing to the west side, he announces: “For Andheri, head to the second station – ticket price Rs 10. Fast mein jana hai, toh teen number platform.”