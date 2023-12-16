Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya performed at her school play on Friday night. Videos of her singing and delivering her lines with confidence are going viral on social media

Aaradhya Bachchana and Aishwarya Rai

Listen to this article Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya puts up stellar performance at school musical, video goes viral x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan`s daughter Aaradhya performed at her school play She was the lead of her school musical playing a dramatic role to perfection Videos of her acting and singing have gone viral on social media

On Friday night, several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Dhirubhai Ambani International school for its annual day. The Bachchan family including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Amitabh, and Agastya were seen at the school to cheer for Aaradhya who performed in the school play. Aishwarya's mother Brinda Rai also attended the event.

Videos of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya putting up an engaging and energetic performance for the school play are going viral on social media. Playing the lead in a musical, Aaradhya is seen dressed in a black robe with dramatic eye makeup. In the video, she is seen delivering her dialogues in rhythm and with immense confidence. Aaradhya also impressed with her singing skills in the musical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya was seen in the front row watching her daughter perform proudly. She was seen recording her daughter's performance with a smile on her face. She was seated next to her nephew Agastya Nanda who recently made his acting debut with 'The Archies'.

Netizens seemed to be impressed by the young girl's performance.

"She's quite convincing. The Archies should have considered her .." wrote a user.

Another netizen wrote, "She is talented girl, like her mom Aishwarya".

"Super Star Mother Super Star Daughter... Who say Acting not genetic?" wrote another.

A person commented, "She can act sing and beautiful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ð¦â¨Aishwarya(à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾)â¨ð¦ (@diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb)

For the event, Aishwarya wore a black and golden suit, with high heels. She also paired it with a matching bag. Abhishek, on the other hand, looked handsome in a navy blue shirt, matching pants and sneakers. Amitabh Bachchan opted for a colourful jacket, pants, and shoes. Agastya Nanda wore a beige jacket over a white T-shirt, denim and shoes.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son AbRam was also part of the annual day festivities and participated in a play. In his play, he was seen doing his father's iconic pose of spreading his arms out. During the play, AbRam was seen doing SRK's signature pose and hugging other characters in the play. The young one has seen in an orange outfit and delivering his dialogue with much conviction. Apart from Aaryadhya and AbRam, Karan Johar's kids Yashi and Roohi and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur were also part of the school event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera D. Jamal (@picsrkmj)