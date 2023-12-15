Breaking News
KBC 15: Suhana Khan reveals SRK's pearls of wisdom before her 'The Archies' debut: Just listen to the director & your heart

Updated on: 15 December,2023 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

The Archies was released on December 7, and since then, netizens have been going crazy over the Indianized version of the beloved comics. The musical featured Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda as the beloved characters from Archie and the Gang. Now, Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, revealed the one piece of advice she received from her father for her first day on the set of the film.


Suhana plays Veronica "Ronnie" Lodge in the teen musical drama. The diva had graced the stage of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, along with the director Zoya and other star cast members Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.


During the conversation, host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan said, "She is Suhana. For the unaware, Suhana is SRK's daughter. Suhana, when your family came to know and you told them that you'd grace KBC, what advice did SRK or Gauri Khan give you? Aside from the advice, what did he tell you about me? He must have misinformed you about me!"


Suhana laughed and said, "They didn't say anything bad. But they asked me to remind you that you have played the role of his father, so just ask me easy questions. Please remember that." The young actress was referring to the 2001 family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'

Amitabh responded, "Since they have asked me to ask easy questions,but it's a game, so I have to ask all kinds of questions." The 'Brahmastra' actor then said, "Suhana, when you went for the first day of the shoot,what did SRK tell you?"

Suhana said, "I'm embarrassed now." Big B shared: "Parents always offer some advice. Especially if they're in the same profession."

Suhana continued: "He asked me to focus on two voices on the set. Just listen to two things while on the set. Firstly, your director. And secondly, your heart. And the rest will fall into place."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony. The episode fill feature all the stars of the 'The Archies'. 

