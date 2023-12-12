Amul India's special shout-out to Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is winning hearts

Amul India has embraced the passion of the movie and published an artwork of Archie Andrews, played by Agastya Nanda

Amul India's interpretation of The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's latest directorial, the teen musical comedy film 'The Archies' has finally been released on Netflix. It came as a sweet and refreshing film, and the netizens are showering praise on the film for the songs, its storytelling, and the world that the makers have recreated.

The youthful teen drama boasts an ensemble cast of new talented and young stars, which includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. They are all receiving unanimous love and praise for their performances, especially their promising performances in the teen drama.

As the film evokes the essence of 'The Archies', a classic comic book from the early 40s, the comic still found its relevance and acceptance from the audiences of today's era. The film has found acceptance among the masses in a wide range because of the music, the urban world of the 60s that was recreated in the film, the performance of all the talented casts, and the storytelling.

In a recent surprise, Amul India has embraced the passion of the movie and published an artwork of Archie Andrews, played by Agastya Nanda, who is pictured holding a guitar. The wordplay in the graphic post proved to be its highlight as usual. The picture's title, "Comic bhookh story!" is linked to The Archie comics, which serve as the basis for the movie. The picture's wording also said, "Amul khana padenga." "Amul Topical: Indian Hindi language teen musical comedy film releases!" Amul remarked while sharing the image.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, with her meticulous direction, has captured a world that transports you to a whole new and different era and also keeps you engaged throughout. The film, well-studded with all the entertaining elements, is immensely relatable to the masses, with every frame having something or another to offer its audience.

While some are calling it a perfect watch, a few are calling out Zoya over nepotism. In an interview with The Juggernaut, Zoya defended the entire discourse on nepotism surrounding the film. The filmmaker shared, "I think the debate is about haves and have-nots. It is about privilege, access, and social capital. I completely understand having anger or frustration at the fact that you do not have the access some people get so easily. That is a conversation to be had. Everyone needs to have the same kind of education, job opportunities, et al. But when you turn around and say Suhana Khan shouldn’t be in my film, it’s banal because it’s not going to change your life whether she’s in my film or not. You have to talk about what is going to change your life.”