Breaking News
Mumbai Police solves Rs 4.03 crore robbery case, nab four suspects from Gujarat
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370; calls for polls by Sept 30
Dharavi redevelopment: Will protest if no rehabilitation of residents before project kicks off, says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik
Mumbai: MSRTC launches digital payment facility on buses
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai named new Chhattisgarh CM, swearing-in on Dec 13
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rock n roller skates

Rock n’ roll(er skates)

Updated on: 12 December,2023 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Choreographer Hegde breaks down how Suhana and Khushi trained for two months to pull off The Archies’ song that marries dancing and skating

Rock n’ roll(er skates)

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Aditi Saigal in The Archies

Listen to this article
Rock n’ roll(er skates)
x
00:00

Pulling off a dance routine entirely on roller skates sounds like a challenge. But to choreographer Ganesh Hegde, it sounded like his long-time dream come true. When The Archies director Zoya Akhtar told him how she envisioned the song, Dhishoom dhishoom, he knew it was his one chance to marry dancing and skating together. “For this song, I had a specific reference. In Xanadu [1980], Gene Kelly did a brilliant skate routine. There aren’t many actors who are also dancers and can skate. Kelly did that with flair. Our films didn’t have the space for it until Zoya wrote the sequence,” he begins.


Ganesh Hegde
Ganesh Hegde


Hegde says the prep began two months before the song was shot with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Aditi Saigal aka Dot, among others. For starters, the actors had to learn to skate. “I choreographed it two months in advance. We got a [skating] expert to learn [the moves], and she would train them every evening for two hours for a month. That was followed by a 10-day session with the cast, crew and the professional dancers I had got from Los Angeles.” He heaps praise on the actors for picking it up quickly. “Suhana, Khushi and Dot were initially tripping, but eventually they got the expressions, steps and skating together. Skating is an art form acquired over years. Here, they did it in two months.”


Having young, raw actors was an advantage, he believes, as they were more malleable. “[With them], I changed how I work. I couldn’t be dominating because then they’d be in a shell. I had to be sweeter, gentler, more patient, and had to make them comfortable.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Archies zoya akhtar ganesh hegde suhana khan khushi kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK