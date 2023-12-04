Breaking News
The Archies: Ganesh Hegde shares Suhana's complaint to Shah Rukh Khan about the choreographer

Updated on: 04 December,2023 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Ahead of The Archies release, Ganesh Hegde, who has choreographed two of the film’s songs, opened up about how Suhana Khan complained about the choreographer to her father, Shah Rukh Khan

In Pic: Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

The release of Zoya Akhtar’s film 'The Archies' is just a few days away. Ahead of the big release, Ganesh Hegde, who has choreographed two of the film’s songs, opened up about how Suhana Khan complained about the choreographer to her father, Shah Rukh Khan.


In an interview with News 18, Ganesh shared that SRK visited the sets of 'Archies' while the team was practicing the skating scene. “He came to the rehearsal hall when the actors were practising skating. When he sees something good, he gets very excited and happy and that’s exactly what had happened,” he shared.


Talking about the complaint Suhana made, the choreographer said, “When we took a break, he came to me and told me that Suhana was saying that I don’t compliment her. To this, he said to her, ‘Ganesh has never complimented me. Tujhe kya compliment karega?’”


Ganesh further praised Suhana Khan and said,  “Suhana had a flair for skating. She was more comfortable than the others. It’s her nature also. She gets to it. She’s very much like Shah Rukh bhai. She’s hell-bent on achieving perfection.”

Further while taking about SRK, Ganesh said that King Khan will always be a meteor to him. “Shah Rukh will always be a mentor and guide to me. I’ve worked a lot with him and in the process, learned a lot from him too. He always inspires people around him and is a bundle of talent. I’ve been fortunate to have worked with him and I feel happy for making him say a ‘wow’ to the work I did with him,” Ganesh said. For the unversed, SRK launched the dancer’s debut album G. Speaking in 2005.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, the film has already garnered major buzz with its songs ‘Sunoh’, ‘Va Va Voom,’ and its trailer.

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively releases on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

