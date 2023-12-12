KBC 15: Suhana Khan leaves Amitabh Bachchan amused after sharing advice by Shah Rukh Khan

KBC 15: Suhana Khan is all set to grace the hot seat along with The Archies director Zoya Akhtar. On the show, Amitabh Bachchan asks her about the advice she got from her father

Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/Sony TV

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently made her acting debut with the Netflix film 'The Archies'. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is a musical based on the popular Archies comics. Suhana essayed the role of Veronica Lodge in the film. Now, the young actress is all set to take over the hot seat on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'.

In a promo clip doing the rounds on social media, Suhana is seen having a light-hearted interaction with Amitabh Bachchan who is the host of the game show. Suhana is accompanied by her director Zoya Akhtar on the hotseat. In the video, host asks Suhana what advice she got from her father Shah Rukh Khan before coming on the show. To this, Suhana sweetly replied, "Unhone kahan ki aapko bas yaad dila du ki aapne unke father ka role play kiya hai toh ask me easy questions (He asked me to remind you that you have payed his father onscreen and hence ask easy questions)". This leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless and the audience breaks into laughter.

Haaye... Meri gudiya ☺️ @iamsrk Our little girl on KBC! Goooosh 🥹 Such a Cutie.. Papa ke father ka role play kiya hai Amitji ne so ask easy questions 🤪 From watching you to host it, to promote there to our lil Suhana now it's so emotional 💗#SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/UbisZ45gSb — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) December 11, 2023

'The Archies' also saw the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. While he is not seen in the promo clip of the show, it is not known if he was a part of the game show or not. The entire Bachchan family had graced the premiere of 'The Archies' last week to support Agastya.

Ahead of the film's release, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to social media to pen a post for his grandson.

Amitabh shared a picture of himself posing with his son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya. The new actor in town is the son of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. Sharing a picture representing the three generation of Bachchans, Amitabh wrote, "Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ !!!"

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. Apart from Suhana and Agastya, the film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Saigal aka Dot.

Suhana Khan also found her cheerleaders in her family who came together to support her for her debut in the film industry. Suhana's parents SRK and Gauri and siblings Aryan and AbRam came together for the premiere.