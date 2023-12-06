Janhvi Kapoor gives shout-out to sister Khushi Kapoor for 'The Archies'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday night gave a shout-out to her sister Khushi Kapoor for her debut film 'The Archies'.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday night gave a shout-out to her sister Khushi Kapoor for her debut film 'The Archies'. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical."

In the picture, the 'Bawaal' actor could be seen hugging her sister inside a restaurant. On Tuesday, Janhvi attended the grand premiere of her sister Khushi's debut film 'The Archies' in Mumbai.

Apart from her several big B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar among others attended the gala event.

Khushi attended the screening of her debut film 'The Archies' in a golden gown that was worn by her mother and late actor Sridevi back in 2013.

Remembering her mother on this special day, Khushi chose to pay tribute to Sridevi in the iconic ensemble. Sridevi wore this gown with intricate crystals as a showstopper in 2013 at the IFA red carpet. Now, it took centre stage once again as Khushi stepped into the world of Bollywood. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

