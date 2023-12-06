Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Khushi Kapoor wears mother Sridevis iconic gown at The Archies screening

Khushi Kapoor wears mother Sridevi's iconic gown at 'The Archies' screening

Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Remembering her mother on this special day, Khushi chose to pay tribute to Sridevi in the iconic ensemble

Khushi Kapoor wears mother Sridevi's iconic gown at 'The Archies' screening

Khushi Kapoor. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Khushi Kapoor wears mother Sridevi's iconic gown at 'The Archies' screening
x
00:00

Khushi Kapoor is turning heads not just with her acting but also with a fashion statement that echoes her mother's iconic style. On Tuesday, she graced the screening of her debut film 'The Archies' in a golden gown that was worn by her mother and late actor Sridevi back in 2013.


Remembering her mother on this special day, Khushi chose to pay tribute to Sridevi in the iconic ensemble.


Sridevi wore this gown with intricate crystals as a showstopper in 2013 at the IFA red carpet. Now, it takes centre stage once again as Khushi steps into the world of Bollywood.


A source close to Khushi Kapoor revealed, "Khushi is extremely happy to pay a tribute to her mother as she wears such an iconic gown which was once worn by her mother. She is also wearing Sridevi's jewellery for the red carpet. This is a very special day and for Khushi it's particularly an emotional debut."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

khushi kapoor sridevi The Archies bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK