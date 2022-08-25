Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor give Priyanka Chopra a taste of home

Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor give Priyanka Chopra 'a taste of home'

Updated on: 25 August,2022 02:20 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Priyanka and Nick are big fans of Indian food. In, fact, Priyanka even has an Indian restaurant in New York - 'Sona'

Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor give Priyanka Chopra 'a taste of home'

Khushi Kapoor. Pic/Yogen shah


A lot of Indians miss Indian home-cooked food when they are abroad. And, well, Priyanka Chopra is no different! On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a photo of Indian delicacies and snacks like 'khakhra' and 'poha' along with different types of 'namkeens' and expressed how much she missed Indian food! And well, guess what? Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor got those snacks for her, all the way from India. Priyanka thanked Khushi and Boney Kapoor on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!" Priyanka and Nick are big fans of Indian food. In, fact, Priyanka even has an Indian restaurant in New York - 'Sona'.


Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her mommy time with daughter Malti, see pics

Priyanka moved to the US around 2014 to establish her career in Hollywood. She debuted in Hollywood with the 2015 thriller TV show 'Quantico' as a lead. She went on to star as an antagonist in the 2017 Hollywood action-comedy film 'Baywatch' and also as Sati in the recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections', starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. At that time, she lived in New York. However, she moved to Los Angeles after getting married to Nick Jonas in 2018.


Talking about her upcoming projects, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Vikram Vedha reunites Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a new avatar. Are you guys excited to watch the duo?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
priyanka chopra khushi kapoor boney kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK