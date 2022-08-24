Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on his birth anniversary

Priyanka's father passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads 'Daddy's lil girl'
Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP
Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday, remembered her father on his birth anniversary. She took to Instagram and posted an adorable childhood photo of herself with her father. She wrote, "Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Every day," and accompanied the message with a red heart emoji.
Nick Jonas also dropped a couple of heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.
Priyanka's father Dr. Ashok Chopra had passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads 'Daddy's lil girl'.
Last year, Priyanka wrote a memoir - 'Unfinished', which she dedicated to her late father. In the book, she had revealed that she went into depression after her father's death. She wrote that it took her five years to move on.
In the book, Priyanka mentioned that she took solace in her work and dedicated herself fully to shooting her film 'Mary Kom'. She wrote, "Five days after Dad died, the day following my father's chautha, 'Mary Kom' was scheduled to begin shooting, and although the film's producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, offered to postpone the start date, the sense of duty and discipline I'd inherited from my father and his twenty-seven years in the military wouldn't allow me to accept his offer...As always, work was my therapy. I put all of my grief and a piece of my soul into that character and that film. It's what drove me and it's what allowed me to continue functioning."
She added that she didn't want to dive into grief or even acknowledge it and wrote, "I walled myself off emotionally".
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.
In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' will be reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.
