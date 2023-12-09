While Amitabh Bachchan has been very active celebrating his grandson on Instagram, it turns out he has done something on the photo-sharing platform that has attracted attention

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan reportedly unfollowing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram raises eyebrows x 00:00

The Bachchan clan is currently celebrating the acting debut of their youngest member, The Archies’ lead Agastya Nanda. While that has taken the spotlight, it seems like not everything is as merry as it looks on the outside, or at least something is amiss at the moment for a brief period.

While Amitabh Bachchan has been very active celebrating his grandson on Instagram, it turns out he has done something on the photo-sharing platform that has attracted attention. As per reports, Big B no longer follows his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram.



Yes, you read that right. Amitabh Bachchan’s following list of some odd 74 people no longer includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The move has raised many eyebrows and has become a viral topic on the internet. There are no reports that talk about any stress between the two or in the family. However, there were rumours some time back that not everything is well between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.



Nothing about those reports was ever confirmed or denied, but Amitabh Bachchan's unfollowing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram has reignited those rumours. However, some users on the internet are claiming that Big B never followed Aishwarya at all. Some even blame the privacy setting on the app.



Amitabh Bachchan’s following list of 74 people includes Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda, among others. Whereas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan only follows her husband Abhishek Bachchan.



Meanwhile, recently at The Archies premiere, the entire Bachchan clan was seen on the red carpet cheering for Agastya. Amitabh, his son Abhishek, his wife Jaya, his daughter Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan, and her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, were all in attendance. Aishwarya was even reported to be advising Agastya on getting used to the cameras, the flashlights, and the paparazzi.



On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath and will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Reports suggest that he will also start shooting for The Intern with Deepika soon. As for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 and 2

