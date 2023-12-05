Amitabh Bachchan: There isn't a more boring task than accompanying women for shopping

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared how he finds doing shopping with women- the most boring task, and also shared his amusing diet plan

in Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is currently hosting the 15th season of quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

The actor welcomed Sonal Mahnot from Guwahati, Assam to the hot seat.

During the gameplay, the contestant said to the actor: “Sir, I want to ask you something. Sir, you're the epitome of fitness as we all know. You've maintained your body even at this age. And as you can see, my husband, he roams about with a family pack! He craves junk food all the time. 'Kachori', samosa and at times, 'bhujia'. Please share your diet plan or some tips to help him.”

Hearing to this, Amitabh turned to her husband and said: “Sir, the next time you get 'kachoris' and samosas, please share them with me. I am fond of them! Let her say whatever she wants. Eat what you like. Let me tell you that the 'kachoris' you get in Banaras are delectable. We'll go there together sometime and gorge on 'kachoris' and samosas.”

“Is there anything else? Do you want him to be fit and run with you?,” asked Big B.

Sonal shared: “Sir, I mean after he eats 'kachoris' and snacks, then he wants to sleep whereas I want to go shopping. He doesn't want to buy anything for himself. So, he sends me shopping and asks me to have a good time.”

The ‘Sholay’ actor said: “He is doing the right thing. One feels drowsy after eating. There isn't a more boring task than accompanying women for shopping! Believe me. Am I right?”

The 81-year-old actor continued, saying, “Men will go to a shop, check the options available. ‘How much is this for? Okay, I'll take it.’ He's done in minutes. While women, ‘Show me that one.’ The shopkeeper shows it to her. ‘How about that one?’ Then the shopkeeper shows her a long sari. ‘What's that? Show me that, please.’ He would spread all the sheets he has. ‘It's not good enough.’ Then they leave without buying anything.”

“The women customers turn the whole shop upside down and then leave. The next time you (Sonal’s husband) go shopping with her, please sit on the chair inside the shop and take a nap,” concluded Big B.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

