Amitabh Bachchan offering lemon juice for fans outside his bungalow Jalsa every Sunday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is now offering lemon juice to fans who gather outside his bungalow, Jalsa, every Sunday. From 1982, each Sunday, Big B has been stepping out on Sundays to meet his fans outside his bungalow Jalsa in Mumbai. Fans gather at the gates every Sunday to catch a glimpse of the actor, and Bachchan has rarely ever missed a chance to interact with them on weekends.

In April 2021, the actor started keeping drinking water outside his home to quench the thirst of people during summer. Big B started keeping a big mataka full of drinking water outside his home. He had also instructed the security guard to regularly clean the mataka and refill it.

Now, in another generous gesture, the 80-year-old star has gotten a lemon juice stall stationed outside his bungalow for his fans every Sunday. Many people come to meet Bachchan on Sundays, from long distances, and they wait outside his house for hours to catch a glimpse of the actor.

One of the team members of ABEF (Amitabh Bachchan Extended Family) told Mid-day, "Big B always cares for his fans. Earlier he had kept drinking water for people to quench their thirst, and now he has started keeping lemon Juice for fans. Fans come to see and meet Amitabh Bachchan from long distances. Big B rarely misses his 'Sunday Darshan'."

The summer heat is definitely on Big B's mind. A few weeks ago, the actor had posted a video of a man seemingly carrying his own fan on the Mumbai streets. He took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video of an unknown person seen walking on the street in Mumbai, with the caption, "… in the heat of the day .. he carries his own fan to cool off." In the video, a bald man with a ponytail is seen walking on the road and shaking his head. The head movement leads to his ponytail moving like a fan, helping the man keep cool.

His fans found the video hilarious and filled the comments section with funny reactions and laughing emojis.

Bachchan was also in the news recently for riding pillion on a bike without a helmet. He had taken a lift from a stranger to get to his workplace quickly, and shared a photo of the same. However, a section of social media users pointed out that Big B was not wearing a helmet and tagged Mumbai Police to take cognizance of his action and even trolled Big B for the same.