On Wednesday morning, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a hilarious video of a unknown man walking on the street carrying his own fan. Check out!

Amitabh Bachchan shares hilarious video of man 'carrying his own fan' in Mumbai heat

Amitabh Bachchan, the beloved Bollywood superstar, never fails to awe his fans with his down-to-earth nature and humility. Very recently he shared a captivating story about his daily commute to work that is certain to strike a chord with everyone.

On Wednesday Big B took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video of the unknown person who is walking on the Mumbai streets with the caption, "… in the heat of the day .. he carries his own fan to cool off".

In the video shared by Senior Bachchan, a bald man with a ponytail is walking on the road and shaking his head. His ponytail seems like he is carrying his own fan, and that is giving himself a breeze while walking on the streets during the summer.

After the video was posted, his fans went crazy and filled his comment section with comments and laughter.

One of the fan wrote, "Haha this is so funny (face with tear joy emoji) n u are really a very lively man (raising both hands emoji)". Another wrote, "bachhan ji full badmasi". While other social media user wrote, "It is exhaust fan to cool off his anger". Another wrote, "This is called “AATM NIRBHAR", one more wrote, "Chundi baba..(face with tear joy emoji)".

Recently Amitabh Bachchan took a lift from a stranger to reach work on time and Anushka Sharma also took a bike ride with her bodyguard after a roadblock.

As Big B posted a picture with the unknown person and captioned, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don*t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner".

But unfortunately, this did not go unnoticed by netizens who tagged Mumbai Police in the comment section of the posts, demanding action. Mumbai Police has now heard the complaints by netizens and initiated action against both the actors. While In both scenarios, neither the actors nor their riders were wearing helmets.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in 'Project K,' a bilingual film directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film will be filmed in both Hindi and Telugu. He will star in Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming courtroom drama film, 'Section 84.' Big B will also feature in 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern.' Also, he will make a comeback with a new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.'

