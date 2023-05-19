Amitabh Bachchan posts photo with a police van amid no-helmet controversy, says 'arrested'

Creating a massive frenzy among his fans and the netizens, on Friday, the 'Brahmastra' star took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo of him where he can be seen standing beside a police van

After making headlines for riding a pillion on a stranger's bike, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again caught the attention of his fans and netizens. The actor who is quite active on social media platforms and keeps his fans updated about all his personal and professional happenings, has apparently left everyone puzzled over his latest Instagram post.

Creating a massive frenzy among his fans and the netizens, on Friday, the 'Brahmastra' star took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo of him where he can be seen standing beside a police van.

Without divulging much about the back story of the photo or explaining to netizens what is the picture exactly about, alongside his photo Bachchan wrote an eye-grabbing caption, which read, "…. arrested ..".

In the picture, Big B can be seen standing next to a police van as he looks sadly to the ground. He can be seen wearing black joggers with a checkered shirt along with a white turtle neck t-shirt beneath. However, it is unclear if the megastar is arrested for real or if he is just joking.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of him where can be seen riding a pillion on a stranger's bike. While sharing the photo, the megastar even thanked the stranger who rode him and helped him reach his destination on time.