KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Agastya Nanda was adamant on leaving nanu's Mumbai home

Updated on: 15 December,2023 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down the memory lane and narrated an anecdote when his grandson Agastya Nanda decided to leave the house and wanted to go back to Delhi

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Agastya Nanda was adamant on leaving nanu's Mumbai home

L- Agastya Nanda, R- Amitabh Bachchan ; Pic courtesy/ sonylivindia

Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down the memory lane and narrated an anecdote when his grandson Agastya Nanda decided to leave the house and wanted to go back to Delhi. Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Big B.


In the new episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the star cast of the recently released teen musical drama ‘The Archies’. Agastya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda came to the show along with their director Zoya Akhtar. Agastya, Mihir, and Yuvraj sat on the hot seat in the first half of the show.


During the gameshow’s special segment, a fan asked Agastya to tell about his favourite memory with his grandpa. Replying to the same, Agastya smiled and said: “Actually, I want you to narrate the incident you always talk about. I was a little boy. I packed my bags and was leaving and you stopped me. You ought to narrate it. You say it better.”


Then the ‘Sholay’ star shared, “His (Agastya) parents had gone abroad and left him under my supervision. They're from Delhi. So, I said he's little. Let me distract him from this so that he doesn't remember that his parents have left him. I took him out in the car one day. I showed him around the Marine Drive and the sea. From the time he sat in the car, he kept saying, ‘I want to go to Delhi. How about an ice cream? - I want to go to Delhi. You get amazing corn here. - I want to go to Delhi.’ I tried to cajole him and brought him home.”

“I made him sit. We were all sitting in the room. After a while, I see this boy walking past us. And he's got all his luggage on his shoulder. I asked him ‘Agastya, what are you doing?’. He replied, "I'm going to Delhi."

"I said ‘You can't go. No. I'm going to Delhi.’ It was so hard. It took me three hours to persuade him. In the end, I called his parents and asked them to come home soon. ‘Your son wants to go to Delhi’,” said Amitabh, leaving the audience in splits.

Other than this, the show had one more light-hearted moment when Suhana shared a witty interaction with Amitabh Bachchan. Suhana was accompanied by her director Zoya Akhtar on the hot seat. On the show, the KBC 15 host asked Suhana what advice she got from her father Shah Rukh Khan before coming on the show. To this, Suhana sweetly replied, "Unhone kahan ki aapko bas yaad dila du ki aapne unke father ka role play kiya hai toh ask me easy questions (He asked me  to remind you that you have played his father onscreen and hence ask easy questions)". This leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless and the audience breaks into laughter.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. Apart from Suhana and Agastya, the film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Saigal aka Dot.

'The Archies' is streaming on Netflix

(With inputs IANS)

 

