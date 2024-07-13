The Ambanis roped in one of the world’s top chefs from Peru, Virgilio Martinez, whose restaurant ‘Central’ Ranked number one in 2023.

Anant, Mukesh, and Nita Ambani Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ambanis invite world's top chef to cook 'burnt cauliflower' and 'smoked tomato' at Anant-Radhika's wedding x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony took place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The high-profile event saw the presence of international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

The opulent affair was a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme was 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, and crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to its food menu, it was a lavish spread of Indian and world cuisines. From chaat to chai, it featured the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi, and lemon tea, the food counters set up for guests brought rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

As per latest reports, the Ambanis roped in one of the world’s top chefs from Peru, Virgilio Martinez, whose restaurant ‘Central’ Ranked number one in 2023.

An image of the menu shows what the chef prepared at the wedding. The items are as follows:

Zucchini & Asparagus Tiradito, Purple Amaranth

Avocado Emulsion & Peruvian Corn

Cantaloupe Ceviche & Burrata

Cashew Roll, Mountain Chimichurri, Fresh Cheese

Dates & Lentil Triangles, Pistachio Tigers Milk

Extreme Altitude Seeds, Smoked Tomato

Amazonian Cassava Textures, Coconut Milk

Burnt Cauliflower, Strawberry, Aji Limo, Saffron

Ambani's got the world's top chefs from Peru i.e Virgilio Martinez - whose restaurant "Central" Ranked 1 in 2023. This is what they shall be cooking. pic.twitter.com/oHNup6DCM7 — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) July 12, 2024

It was earlier reported that the wedding also included a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi. It featured tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

Rakesh Keshari, who is the owner, told ANI, "Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her."

Anant and Radhika’s celebrations continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.

(With inputs from ANI)