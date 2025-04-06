Fashion experts help curate Indo-Western fusion wear to ensure your festive OOTD is the hottest. Try these innovative combinations to elevate your festival outfits

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic)

Festivals are the perfect opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to express their individual taste through unexpected combinations that resonate with both cultural roots and contemporary aesthetics. The growing trend of blending traditional Indian wear with contemporary Western pieces takes centre stage. For those who wish to channel their unique personalities, fusion fits allow them to experiment with textures, palettes, and modern silhouettes. We’ve got fashion gurus to share expert tips, and simple hacks to help you curate an eye-catching festive wardrobe. Picture oversized kurtas with dhoti pants, and versatile outfits pairing western tops with intricate embroidery, and much more. Break away from conventional styles, indulge in self-expression to create looks that are as vibrant as the festival itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

5 expert styling tips for curating Indo-Western looks

“When it comes to styling an Indo-Western look for Navratri, it’s all about the play of contrasts - bringing together the grace of traditional Indian wear with a touch of modern silhouettes and adding your personality to it,” says Raghav Agarwal, CEO and creative director of Twamev. Below, he shares five expert styling tips:

1. Draping: Although highly underrated, draping can truly elevate an outfit, giving it a unique silhouette. There’s something magical about the way a fluid drape can flatter the body.

2. Heritage embellishments with a modern edge: It’s fascinating how intricate embroidery and mirror work can feel traditional yet contemporary when done right. The contrast of metallic threadwork against soft fabrics gives you that extra edge.

3. Effortless versatility: It’s essential for outfits to transition smoothly from day to night. Try opting for pieces that offer that easy shift - because celebrations can be spontaneous, and so should your outfit.

4. Play on textures and layers: Styling is all about layering - whether it’s a statement cape, a structured jacket, or a chic blouse. It adds dimension, which can really make an outfit stand out.

5. Add a touch of customisation: Accessories are where you can truly express yourself. I love how a statement belt or layered jewellery can transform a look—adding personality and flair. Choose outfits that are designed to be versatile, making them easy to customise and style in a way that feels uniquely yours.

Festive textures and palette

While global fashion trends hop from muted tones like butter yellow to earthy shades like mocha mousse, India’s colour palette remains eternally vibrant, rich, and deeply rooted in tradition. “Diana Vreeland, the former editor of Vogue, once famously remarked, ‘Pink is the navy blue of India.’ Bright pink, in particular, is a standout shade that serves as the perfect foundation for any festive ensemble, allowing for both warm and cool-toned pairings depending on personal style. Instead of adhering to conventional colour combinations, I believe in embracing the freedom of colour play—pairing pink with bold hues like yellow, green, red, purple, or blue creates a striking and joyous statement that reflects the essence of Indian festivities,” poses Shivang Chandna, founder and creative director of Past Modern.



When asked which fabrics should we keep an eye out for, the style guru shares, “When it comes to fabric choices for festive wear, I naturally gravitate towards silks for their luxurious sheen and timeless appeal. However, given India’s diverse climate, breathable alternatives like cotton, cotton-silk blends, and chiffon are equally elegant options that ensure comfort without compromising on sophistication.”

He bats for Indian textiles, particularly Bandhani, which holds a special place in his heart. “Each piece of Bandhani fabric is unique, thanks to its intricate tie-dye technique, and the blend of vivid colours and detailed patterns creates a mesmerising visual feast. This handcrafted textile is a true maximalist delight, celebrating heritage while allowing for modern styling. At its core, Indian fashion is about joy, self-expression, and breaking away from rigid fashion norms. Whether through bold colour-blocking, experimenting with contrasting textures, or draping traditional fabrics in contemporary ways, the beauty of Indian dressing lies in its versatility,” concludes Chandna.

5 fusion fits to try this Navaratri

Lehengas, chaniya, choli, kurtis with traditional Indian embroideries are all the rage, but many fashion enthusiasts are experimenting by adding contemporary Western elements to their traditional outfits. “The combination of the east and west silhouettes not just ignites curiosity amidst people but also blends comfort and utility, drapery and form - resulting in a look that is striking yet wearable for modern festive celebrations,” says Chandna. To help you blend traditional pieces with modern staples, he shares five fusion styles to create a chic yet culturally rooted look.

1. Ghagra and a crisp white shirt: A bold hued ghagra or chaniya paired with a well-fitted white shirt creates a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, offering a blend of structure and flow.

2. Short kurti, denim, and sneakers: A delicately embroidered short kurti or one crafted from traditional fabrics like Bandhani paired with wide-leg denim and sneakers makes for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble.

3. Banarasi brocade dress: A simple yet elegant Banarasi brocade or Mashru silk dress can stand out as a contemporary festive statement piece.

4. Oversized men’s kurta with dhoti pants: Crop an oversized men’s kurta in length and pair it with dhoti pants for an effortlessly stylish and gender-fluid look.

5. Dupatta as a statement top: Get creative with a traditional dupatta or stole—drape it into a chic top and pair it with a skirt for a unique Indo-western ensemble.

Accessorise to kill

Now that you’ve got an idea of the outfits you will don, why not have a bit of fun with accessories to complete your fusion OOTD. “The right accessories pull everything together, making your Navratri outfit stand out with minimal effort,” says Agarwal. He outlines simple accessories to complete the look and add personality to any outfit.

Waist belts and chains

A sleek belt or a delicate kamarbandh can add structure to flowy outfits and enhance the overall silhouette.



Mix traditional with contemporary jewellery

Pair statement jhumkas with an ear cuff or layer a choker with minimal chains for a balanced fusion look.



Ditch the classic jutti

Swap juttis for embroidered block heels or strappy sandals to keep it stylish yet comfortable.



Potlis and clutches

A classic potli with mirror work or a sleek clutch adds the final touch without overpowering the outfit.