Mocha mousse, Pantone’s colour of the year for 2025, can set you apart for the end-of-year festivities, if styled right

Meghna Ghodawat wears a light mocha hand-dyed bandhini scarf

Just as we collectively heaved a sigh of relief that the reign of the boring ‘Instagram’ beige aesthetic was finally coming to an end, along comes Pantone with their colour of the year for 2025 — mocha mousse. The colour, which has been described as epitomising sophistication and quiet luxury, is admittedly a little boring.

Ishaan Khatter in a deep mocha jacket set

However, it is also incredibly versatile and almost universally flattering, making it a hot favourite with celebrities across the world, says fashion stylist Disha Selarka. And so, if you’re looking to swap those traditional Christmas reds and greens with something atypical, here’s our simple guide to wearing mocha mousse for the end-of-year festivities in style.



Janhvi Kapoor dons a mocha toned gown with a golden sheen

Pair it

“Mocha mousse can be described as a medium-brown hue, which is a much softer neutral than black or dark brown. It pairs beautifully with a variety of colours, depending on the time of day or year, as well as the setting.



Disha Selarka

For instance, for day events, you could combine mocha mousse with shades of cream, taupe and beige for an understated but striking look,” shares luxury stylist and fashion entrepreneur, Meghna Ghodawat. She adds that for more dramatic night events, paring this brown with deep emerald, sapphire blue or amethyst shades can create depth and interest.



Alia Bhatt wears a sequinned gown. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Layer it

A no-brainer with this warm brown shade is to use it in tonal looks, notes Selarka. She advises choosing pieces in luxe fabrics such as velvet or satin, and with self-coloured embellishments for a statement-making look that lets you be the star of the show. “Accessorise your all-brown look with sleek metallic accents. Jewellery or sequin work in warm metallic tones such as brass, gold and rose gold can add visual interest to your look. A great way to wear the colour from head-to-toe is to break up the monotony with textural contrasts. For instance, you could try layering knitwear and leather pieces, or throw a cropped tweed jacket over a satin slip dress,” she explains.



Deepika Padukone sports a mocha coloured co-ord set

Don’t overthink it

The beauty of mocha mousse is that it can be worn across seasons and that it is also a perfect layering shade, says Aishwarya Lahariya, co-founder of Jiwya, a sustainable luxury fashion brand.



Aishwarya Lahariya

“Instead of going overboard with a complete wardrobe of mocha mousse pieces, you can pick one or two investment pieces that can be styled in various ways. For instance, a blazer or a pair of trousers in this colour can soften a power look for men, while a sleek dress in a cotton-linen blend can be dressed up or down by layering it with a white blouse or a wine-hued blazer, and the right choice of accessories,” she advises. The key to styling this colour for your skin tone is to understand how well it complements your undertone — if you find that it washes you out, wear the colour away from your face, with emphasis on the lower half of your body, Selarka signs off.

