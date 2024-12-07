Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 will remind you of chocolate or coffee

Moving over from ‘Peach Fuzz’, which was Pantone Colour of the Year 2024, the institute has announced the colour that is set to dominate next year

Rich, indulgent, earthy – the ‘Pantone Colour of the Year 2025’ is Mocha Mousse, a warm brown hue that will instantly remind you of chocolate, coffee or a decadent dessert. The colour, which reflects quiet luxury, is also comforting on the eyes.

Announcing this on Instagram, the institute wrote, “There is a growing movement to align ourselves more closely with the natural world. Characterized by its organic nature, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse honors and embraces the sustenance of our physical environment.”

Laurie Pressman, Vice President, Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement, “For Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth extends further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others.”

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute, further stated, “Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe.”

With its earthy elegance, Mocha Mousse can stand alone or serve as a versatile foundation, enhancing a wide range of palettes and applications—from minimalist to richly detailed designs—across all colour-focused industries like fashion, décor, etc.

