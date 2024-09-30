Every year, October 1 is observed as International Coffee Day to celebrate the beverage in all its might. Coffee has evolved in so many different ways over the years but the South Indian filter coffee continues to charm many, while chefs take inspiration from it to make dishes and drinks

Filter coffee is not just a beverage, but an emotion for many

Key Highlights Share:





Coffee has evolved in different ways over the years but filter coffee is loved by most South Indian filter coffee is a blend of dark roasted coffee and chicory Many people grew up with the sound and aroma of filter coffee being made

Lynn Misquith loves the filter coffee at Hotel Ramashraya in Matunga. It even tops her list for the best filter coffee in Mumbai because it is the closest that comes to home for her. Misquith reminds us that the team at the hotel, which is one of Mumbai’s most popular South Indian restaurants, hails from Mangalore. She shares, “It is a reminder of how much small towns like ours have contributed to the food and coffee culture, and the taste always brings me back to those origins.” Born and raised in the coffee land of Karnataka, specifically Chikmagalur, where the origins of coffee are popularly traced, filter coffee has always held a special place in Misquith’s heart even as her family moved to Mangaluru. Her father himself is a second-generation coffee grower in the region, as a part of their family estate.