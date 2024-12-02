Up your sartorial game this season with these tips for styling trendy boots

Mumbai is experiencing pleasant weather that we love to call ‘winter’. If you’re looking to kick up the style stakes with trendy boots, here’s how to nab and wear the perfect pair

Khushi Kapoor ups her fashion quotient by pairing her flowy dress and jacket with buckled Oxfords; Ananya Panday opts for ankle-high boots; Kriti Sanon nails the colour blocking effect with her black boots and dress; Ishaan Khatter goes formal with well-heeled Oxfords. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Winter in Mumbai is somewhat of an oxymoron — the very marginal dip in temperature hardly warrants a wardrobe overhaul or, for that matter, even the addition of more than one light layer to stay comfortable. But if you’re a fashion lover, you’ll know the difference between dressing for practicality and dressing for sartorial impact — and this guide is to help you celebrate the slight seasonal chill without it seeming as though you’re going wildly overboard. “Boots are an easy way to make it seem as though you’re dressing for the season, within reason. They can immediately make you look more put together and make even the most basic outfit feel more ‘dressed up’. The trick, however, is to choose a pair that complements your look, while also being reasonably comfortable,” notes image consultant Greeshma Thampi.

Back to the basics

“While knee-high boots may be all the rage on social media, the kind of styles that are better suited to Mumbai are ankle-length boots, Chelsea boots, heeled Oxfords and wedge boots. Also, look for designs in lighter materials, such as leather, suede or canvas,” shares Thampi.

Greeshma Thampi

She adds that while taller boots offer a lengthening effect when worn over skinny jeans and under maxi skirts, when it comes to ankle or Chelsea boots, you’re better off wearing them under cropped, wide-leg jeans. Ankle boots can also be a great way to show off a quirky pair of stockings or tights, while staying season appropriate and snug. When picking a pair, try experimenting with bold colours like red, pink, blue or green, to create outfits that have a cool colour-blocking effect, or to add an unexpected edge to your formal or semi-formal looks. Neutral colours, such as brown, black or tan, can be versatile but are much more subtle — opt for boots that complement most of your existing wardrobe to get maximum wear from your purchase.

A matter of style

A pair of skinny jeans with a light jacket is all the coverage you need for Mumbai, Thampi points out. This combination works very well with ankle-length boots, as does a cardigan, hoodie or longer top, worn with tights or fitted pants. “You could wear your boots under a lightweight flowy dress and jacket, where the jacket is the same colour as the boots. For semi-formal looks, pair a dress with stockings or tights, and ankle boots. For a touch of pizzazz, look for styles that feature unusual patterns, embellishments or different textures,” says Thampi. She highlights that balancing proportions is very important to keep the boots from overwhelming your frame.

“A shorter top with low-heeled boots can look more flattering, while a boxy blazer can balance heavier styles. When wearing ankle-length boots with wide-leg trousers or jeans, pay attention to the length of your bottoms — the boots should peek out from just under the pants, to create a seamless transition,” Thampi signs off.