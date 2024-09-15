Wide-leg jeans are all the rage this season and offer the inimitable combination of comfort and chicness. Here’s how to pick and style the perfect pair

Kareena Kapoor in flared jeans; Pair your blazer with the jeans for a layered look; Victoria Beckham in high-waisted wide-leg jeans; Rakul Preet Singh sports wide-leg jeans with a crop top. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article With wide-leg jeans in fashion, here's how you can pick and style them x 00:00

Just when you thought that it was safe to bring your skinny jeans back into circulation, another throwback trend has resurfaced to make you dig deeper into your denim archives — wide-leg jeans, a mainstay of the ’70s and the ’90s are back in an updated avatar. What makes the trend more popular and likelier to catch on this time around is the ongoing shift towards comfortable and relaxed fits. That these jeans hit at the most flattering part of your torso and elongate your silhouette are just added bonuses. But how do you go about styling a pair without appearing as though you’ve stepped straight off the sets of a Western? We got image consultant Taylor Elizabeth to share the scoop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Elizabeth

The right pair

“Wide-leg jeans and pants have been a staple in the fashion sphere for decades, proving their timeless appeal. The key to making them look contemporary and smart lies in the styling. Wide-leg jeans can be incredibly versatile and can enhance your overall look when styled correctly,” Elizabeth says. She offers the following guidelines to help pick out the perfect pair.

. Fit: Ensure that the jeans fit well at the waist and hips. The length should be appropriate, either grazing the floor or sitting just above the shoes for a modern look.

. Fabric: Choose high-quality denim with a slight stretch for comfort but enough structure to maintain the wide-leg silhouette.

. Finishing: Check for well-done stitching, neat hems, and a polished finish. Avoid overly distressed styles to retain a sophisticated appearance.

. Rise: High-waisted styles tend to be more flattering and versatile, providing a sleek silhouette that pairs well with a variety of tops.

The 2024 update

Unlike the ’70s, when the only appropriate way to style these jeans was with bohemian peasant tops, the 2024 comeback is more chic, streamlined and sophisticated. “A tucked-in silk blouse or a fitted knit top can create a balanced silhouette. For a more casual look, a well-fitted turtleneck or a tailored button-down shirt works well,” Elizabeth says. For dressier events, try adding layers to the outfit by the way of a tailored blazer, cropped jacket or long cardigan which can add structure and sophistication. When it comes to footwear, pointed-toe flats, heeled boots, or stylish loafers can complement the wide-leg jeans without overwhelming the look, she notes. Complete your look with minimalist jewellery, such as a simple necklace or elegant earrings, and a structured handbag can complete the outfit. A belt can also help define the waist and add a finishing touch.