Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic)

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Check dates, nine colours, significance and other details

Chaitra Navratri, an auspicious festival for Hindus, is celebrated in the Chaitra month, which falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. The festival, which honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga, marks the beginning of the Hindu new year, and is celebrated with enthusiasm in India.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 dates

This year, Chaitra Navratri began on Sunday, March 30 and will culminate on Monday, April 7.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 nine colours

One of the most distinct and celebrated traditions of Navratri is wearing a specific colour each of the nine days. Each colour carries a spiritual meaning.

Here is a list of nine colours for Chaitra Navratri 2025 and their significance.

Day 1, March 30: Orange

The first day is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Shailputri. Orange represents warmth and exuberance and instills positivity and enthusiasm.

Day 2, March 31: White

Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day. Wearing white enables devotees to get inner peace and calm – attributes often associated with this colour.

Day 3, April 1: Red

The third day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, and is associated with the colour red. This is the traditional colour of ‘chunri’ for the Goddess. It is associated with passion, vigour and vitality.

Day 4, April 2: Royal Blue

Devotees worship Goddess Kushmanda on the fourth day. Royal blue embodies richness, tranquility and elegance.

Day 5, April 3: Yellow

Goddess Skandmata is worshipped on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri. The colour of the day brings energy, optimism and joy to the wearer.

Day 6, April 4: Green

The sixth day is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani. Green colour is associated with nature and represents growth, fertility and new beginnings.

Day 7, April 5: Grey

Devotees worship Goddess Kalaratri on the seventh day of Navratri. The colour of the day represents balance in life.

Day 8, April 6: Purple

Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day. The colour purple is associated with royalty, grandeur and luxury, and can help devotees attract richness and opulence.

Day 9, April 7: Peacock Green

The ninth, and the last day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. Peacock green represents individuality and uniqueness. It also embodies the significance associated with the colours blue and green.

