The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Pic/ANI

Listen to this article Delhi: Morning Aarti held at Jhandewalan temple as Chaitra Navratri festival begin x 00:00

The Chaitra Navratri festival began on Sunday with a morning aarti at the iconic Jhandewalan Temple, where Goddess Durga was worshipped as Mata Shailputri on Day 1. Neetu, a devotee who attended the morning aarti at the Jhandewalan temple, said she arrived at 4 am for the aarti and had a very good darshan. "We came here to attend the morning aarti at 4 am. We had a very good 'Darshan'. May Goddes bless all," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priest Ambika Prasad Pant of Jhandewalan Temple explained that on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Shailputri. "Today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Today, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Shailputri. She is called Shailputri because she is believed to be the daughter of Himalaya," he said.

Jhandewalan Temple Trustee Ravindra Goel extended his wishes for Navratri and the Hindu New Year while ensuring that arrangements for a pleasant darshan experience had been made. "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Navratri and a new year. Huge numbers of devotees come to the Jhandewalan Temple during the Navratris celebration here. We have made various facilities for the devotees so that they may enjoy having Darshan here," he said.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga. Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.' The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will present a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri. "To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

A special highlight of the celebrations will be Navratri Bhajans performed by renowned artists such as Anup Jalota, Narinder Chanchal, Jagjit Singh, Hari Om Sharan, Mahendra Kapoor, and Anuradha Paudwal. These renditions will be aired from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM every day.

"Devi Maa Ke Anek Swaroop, a unique series narrating inspiring stories on Navratri, will be broadcast daily from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM. The channel will also present special features on various Shakti Peeths across the country, providing listeners with deeper insights into the sacred sites dedicated to Goddess Durga," the release read.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever