As Mumbaikars get ready to celebrate the Marathi New Year, here is a complete guide to some of the most common traditions followed during the spring festival

Gudi Padwa 2025 is all set to be celebrated on March 30. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Mumbaikars are all set to celebrate Gudi Padwa on March 30. It’s one of the many spring festivals celebrated by Indians during this time of the year. The day is also marked as the Marathi New Year, and the Hindu New Year in some parts of the country. While no festival is complete without food, there are a lot of other traditions that are followed for the festival.



Here is a step-by-step guide to the Marathi New Year traditions that are commonly followed:

Making the ‘Gudi’

Making the Gudi is one of the most significant aspects of celebrate Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. The ‘gudi’ is a flag made up of a stick and an inverted pot along with a cloth. The pot, which is usually a copper or silver pot, is placed on a stick that is any wooden or bamboo stick. Once the pot has been placed on the stick, it’s decorated with a shiny cloth that is usually a dhoti or sari with a shiny border, depending on availability. Once that has been arranged, the flag is commonly decorated with neem or mango leaves, and even garlands, that may also be made up of sugar. It is placed on the window or the house gate to ward off evil and usher in prosperity.

Making of the rangoli

After cleaning the home, the family makes a rangoli, a colourful design that is usually made on the floor of the home.They range from simple to intricate designs that are made with different coloured powders in different shapes and sizes. It is done to note happiness during this time of the year.

Eating neem and jaggery

As soon as the puja is completed, people get together to eat a mixture of neem leaves and jaggery, as prasad (offering); some others also add coriander seeds and tamarind to the mixture.



Celebrating with food

After all these rituals are completed, Maharashtrians feast on traditional delicacies such as Puran Poli (Indian sweet flatbread), Khadi saakhar (crystallised form of sugar), Shrikhand (Indian dessert made from strained yoghurt) that is relished with puri, and even Sabudana Vada among others.