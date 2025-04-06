The accused would break into closed houses, apartments and shops via windows and grills using an iron rod and a chopper

The accused with the team of the Antop Hill police station

Listen to this article 29-year-old held for multiple house break-ins in Mumbai x 00:00

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for his alleged involvement in multiple day and night house break-ins across Mumbai. During the operation, the police recovered stolen valuables worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. Based on their investigation and interrogation, officers suspect the accused may be linked to over 21 cases registered at various police stations across Mumbai and neighbouring cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was traced and arrested following a rigorous stakeout, during which the investigating team disguised themselves in clothes like Pathani suits, sports wear, to blend into the Govandi area. The first case registered at the Antop Hill Police Station surfaced in March. Following the FIR, the police began to follow leads and began the investigation. It was during court proceedings that the police began to see a pattern with similar robbery cases—one in Sion and another under the jurisdiction of VB Nagar Police Station.

The modus operandi in all three cases matched—use of rod and a chopper to cut window grills and balconies—marking the first breakthrough, said Assistant Police Inspector Shivaji Madane of Antop Hill Police Station.

“We stationed ourselves at these spots in disguise. Some of us wore Pathani suits, salwars, and kurtas, while others dressed like sportsmen or regular locals to blend in with the crowd. After several days, he finally arrived at Sathe Nagar—where we arrested him,” said Madane. The accused, Nikhil Anil Kamble, targeted closed houses, apartments, and shops—mostly during the night. “Kamble would gain entry through windows or balconies. We have seized an iron rod and a chopper from him, which he used to break window grills,” added Madane.