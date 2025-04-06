Parth Samthaan will now lead the CID team and will be seen solving fresh cases along with working on the mission to catch the criminal behind ACP Pradyuman's death

Parth Samthaan

With Sony TV announcing the death of ACP Pradyuman in CID, it has now been revealed that Parth Samthaan would be replacing him as the new ACP. Parth will now be seen joining the team of CID as the new ACP, replacing Shivaji Satam, who played the character for over 27 years. Samthaan will now lead the CID team and will be seen solving fresh cases along with working on the mission to catch the criminal behind ACP Pradyuman's death.

Parth Samthaan on replacing Shivaji Satam

With the news of him replacing Shivaji Satam coming in, Parth opened up about taking up the role and, in conversation with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, shared, "Yeh ek iconic show hai jo chala araha hai (This is an iconic show which has been going on) Sony Entertainment Television par. When I discussed it with my family, they thought I was joking. But when I told them I was doing it seriously, they were very proud. It's actually a very big responsibility to fill in such shoes, such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman, since I'm replacing him as ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character, a new story. We will take the story forward with new thrill and suspense. I never thought I would be part of such a collaboration. This is a cross-collaboration for me... I'm glad to be a part of such an iconic show."

Parth Samthaan to play ACP Ayushmann

While talking about working on the case of finding the criminal behind Pradyuman's demise, Parth said, "Jab mujhe call aaya iske baare mein (When I got a call about it), I was in two minds about whether I should be doing it or not. But yes, considering the legacy of the show, obviously it was an honour to be. In the show, ACP Pradyuman gets killed. Perhaps it's a murder. To solve the case, this agency has appointed a new ACP, ACP Ayushmann. I'm playing that role. This is a huge responsibility."

Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman’s exit

End of an era, quite literally! With the reports of Shivaji Satam’s iconic character ACP Pradyuman’s exit from the show growing and the actor confirming to mid-day that he is unaware of any such development, now Sony TV’s official page has put out a post which seemingly confirmed that Shivaji Satam is not going to return to the show. Last night, when the recent episode of CID aired, the channel’s official page put out a post for the beloved character ACP Pradyuman and extended their condolences with "Rest in peace" written on it.