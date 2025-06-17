Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > FEI cancels equestrian events in India due to non payment of dues

FEI cancels equestrian events in India due to non-payment of dues

Updated on: 17 June,2025 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

It has been learnt that EFI was supposed to pay about R27 lakh to the FEI officials as remuneration and allied charges for various events held between January and March 2025

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

In a development that will hurt the riders and the development of equestrian sport in the country, at least 24 domestic and international tournaments have been cancelled due to non-payment of dues to the world governing body, FEI, by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

It has been learnt that EFI was supposed to pay about Rs 27 lakh to the FEI officials as remuneration and allied charges for various events held between January and March 2025.


However, the federation’s account stands frozen due to the infighting among the warring factions, leading to non-payments of dues.


