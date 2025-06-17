A rare performance in Vashi hopes to resuscitate the fading folk dance form of traditional artistes from the Purulia district of West Bengal

An artiste displays different Chhau masks at a workshop in Purulia. Pics Courtesy/Vibgyor

Listen to this article Enjoy this unique performance in Mumbai aiming to revive interest in a Bengali folk dance x 00:00

Dance can be the simplest and yet, most effective form of communication in human life. In the heart of West Bengal’s Purulia district, generations of Chhau dancers know this to be true. “I have witnessed three generations of dancers, from the same family,” shares Indranil Mukherjee, founder member of the photography collective, Vibgyor. In 2018, Mukherjee witnessed the prowess of these performers at an event in Mumbai, and it sparked a fascination with the art form. This weekend, he will host 10 dancers from Purulia for a rare performance in Navi Mumbai to shine a light on this heritage.

The last stand

“I grew up in Kolkata, where Chhau would often be part of Durga Puja pandals come September. They were dynamic, action-based with movements that were magical to a child’s eye,” shares Mukherjee, who moved to the city in 2015. By then, he had already established the photography collective, Vibgyor. The 2018 performance of Chhau only affirmed the collective’s decision to plan a trip to Bengal.



A troupe of musicians rehearse before a show

In 2020, they visited the villages of Purulia, documenting and photographing the culture of Chhau. This became part of their latest book, Beats on the Brink: Rhythms of Purulia that was released in April this year. “However, when we returned earlier this year, we witnessed a slow erosion of the culture. Many performers had moved on to different professions. It is understandable. They need money to survive. But two generations hence, the masks will become relics and memories in their family cupboards,” Mukherjee observes.

A generational folk dance

The dance form of Chhau is a familiar form for residents of Bengal. Originating from Purulia, Seraikella (Jharkhand) and Mayurbhanj (Odisha), it uses dramatic movements and vivid expressions to tell stories. “The troupe consists of only men. This is because the masks and the costumes they put on are very heavy, and the movements incorporate leaps and martial forms. It requires stamina, training and coordination,” the 40-year-old explains. Traditionally, troupes would travel from village to village performing episodes from Hindu epics like the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. “There are no songs or speech in the performances,” he adds.



A performer strikes a pose during a show in Purulia

The masks are a signature of Purulia’s Chhau tradition. Made of paper pulp and metallic embellishments, they define each character. The masks also impede vision. This makes performances in closed spaces challenging — one of the reasons why the 10 dancers will spend a day in, and at the stage, in Navi Mumbai. “They wanted to familiarise themselves with the stage, so they could move instinctively,” shares Mukherjee.

Also Read: Attend this unique clowning workshop in Mumbai to learn life skills

Chhau performers are often accompanied by instruments like the ron-pa, a percussion instrument made of iron rods. “These are tall iron rods, upon which the performer stands and plays it. It is quite a visual spectacle,” the photographer informs us.



Villagers watch a Chhau performance

Break with tradition

The nature of the performance is such that it takes an entire village to set one up. So, when one or two members break up, or move away, it triggers the possibility of a social system breaking up. “Traditionally, they would perform in the open grounds of villages during Durga Puja. But pandals today prefer other art forms,” Mukherjee notes.



A troupe poses in full costume before a show

With the fundraising performance in Mumbai, Mukherjee hopes the performers get a second chance. “Chhau has been marked as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, and yet, there is a risk of its practitioners fading away. As people who love the art and admire it, it becomes our responsibility to find a way,” he concludes.



A musician on the ron-pa

ON June 21; 6.30 pm (Seating begins at 6 pm)

AT Samannay, Juhu Village, Sector 11, Vashi.

CALL 9920773284 (for details)

LOG ON TO @igvibgyor on Instagram

Entry Rs 150 onwards (donor passes)