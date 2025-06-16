Learn to be your true self and pick up skill sets on how to face your failures at a city-based clowning workshop

A moment from a clowning act with female participants playing the role of men. Pics courtesy/The Negative

To succeed in life, it is essential to learn how to cope with failures. As author JK Rowling says, “Failure is inevitable in life,” it is important to learn how to deal with rejections and setbacks. Clowning with The Negative, a workshop by Neeltarni Pratap, will help you creatively face your challenges through clowning. Clowning teaches you the art of laughing at yourself and your vulnerabilities. The Negative is a creative space that spreads happiness through teaching improv, clowning, and comedic sketches.



Participants express what they think ballet is, in a previous session

Pratap, the co-founder of the organisation, and an instructor for improv, clowning, and comedic sketches, explains why clowning, “The skill is all about tapping into your funny, dropping the awkward, and being yourself. It’s a space where ‘learn to fail’ is the spirit — where you enjoy the flops, move freely, laugh loudly, and reconnect with the fearless, curious child in you because that’s where the magic is.”

The workshop helps you to be yourself in every situation in life. She says, “You don’t need to emote over and above your emotions. We need to learn to be in the moment, take what we get, and react truthfully.” Clowning helps discover physical freedom and vulnerability. Pratap will use exercises that will require a lot of physical movement.

She explains, “Clowning exercises come with very few instructions and restrictions. You are learning new ways of moving, loaded with different emotions and objectives, which take you to places you might have never been before. You’re encouraged to use your full body to express, to explore, to play — and that exploration is where freedom lives.” She adds, “Sure, you might get to do this exploration through life, but that could mean 70 years. With clowning exercises, you can get there in a fraction of that time.”

Participants create a life-size human vaccum cleaner

The art of clowning is not just a skill to pursue on stage. You can incorporate what you learn even off stage, “The art gently peels away the layers we perform with — on stage and off it. It reminds you that you don’t need to act, you just need to be. Not polished, not perfect. It’s about listening to what’s alive within you at the moment — your breath, your clumsiness, your delight, your confusion — and letting that be the story.”



Neeltarni Pratap

When asked about who can sign up for the workshop, Pratap exclaimed, “Anyone!” She added, “You don’t need to be an actor, performer, or funny person. You don’t need experience. You need a willingness to show up, to try, to flop, to laugh, and to discover something new about yourself. Webelieve everyone should take clowning workshops.”

ON June 21 and 22; 11 am to 1 pm

AT Veda Black Box by Veda Factory, 120, near Physioflex Gym, behind Ganpati Mandir, Aaram Nagar part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO allevents.in

COST Rs 2999