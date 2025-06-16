A new series that spotlights unsung eco-warriors from across India, will spark a new love for the wild in you

Women carry firewood in Sindewahi

Listen to this article A new Hindi podcast series highlights lesser-known eco-warriors across India x 00:00

This month, the podcast universe has given us a chat with a billionaire on the run, a fresh Bollywood fall-out, and a crash course in how not to die young. For a breather, we turned to a new Hindi podcast series called Ecofiles by the Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT). Environmentalist Manda Chakole recalls how she would step into the thick forest adjoining the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve to collect firewood as a child. “Sometimes, we would hear a tiger maul its prey,” she recalls in the podcast.



Manda Chakole (left) demonstrates a Bumbb heater during an interaction. PICS COURTESY/WCT ON YOUTUBE

Hosted by conservation communicator and wildlife historian Raza Kazmi, the episode is the first of many more to come that deep-dive into conservation stories from India’s hinterlands. It chronicles Chakole’s inspiring journey beginning from a shopkeeper in Chandrapur’s Sindewahi taluka. “I always dreamed of becoming a police officer or joining the Armed Forces. When that didn’t pan out, I still felt the need to serve my people in some way,” she says.

At the heart of the conversation is WCT’s Bumbb project, a sustainable water heater that reduces costs by 75 per cent, and minimises human-wildlife conflicts. Having joined the organisation in 2021, Chakole now leads outreach programmes for the project in her hometown. She reveals how she is not remembered by name as much as she is by the work. She’s the ‘Bumbb-wali’ to most villagers. “I know how exhausting it is to carry firewood from the forest. I’m glad we could lift that burden off the women’s shoulders,” she remarks in conversation with the host.



Raza Kazmi

Kazmi’s calm and articulate narration in Hindi lends the podcast a steady, thoughtful rhythm. The podcast briefly dives into the environmentalist’s challenges as a woman in a male-dominated field. We learn that things aren’t as primitive in the hinterland as we had imagined. A few sarpanches, she admits, underestimate her capabilities, especially in fieldwork. But that only fuels her determination to prove herself.

Chakole’s personal anecdotes make for an engaging listen for anyone wondering what conservation looks like beyond the city limits. Although her vision might hit close to home. She reveals that her next project will focus on the rise of human-wildlife conflicts in Sindewahi, much like parts of Mumbai adjoining the Aarey Forest. When asked to share a message for young environmentalists to conclude the podcast, the guest promptly advises: begin with your own surroundings before thinking bigger.

Log on to: Ecofiles on Spotify and YouTube