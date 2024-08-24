Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai to attend THIS family function

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai to attend THIS family function

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Priyanka Chopra returned to India on Friday, and now it seems we know the reason for her visit. She was spotted attending a family function last night

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai to attend THIS family function

In Pic: Priyanka Chopra. (Pic/X)

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai to attend THIS family function
x
00:00

Priyanka Chopra returned to India just yesterday. The actress is back in the Bay for her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyay's wedding festivities. Last night, pictures of Priyanka entering a venue with her friend surfaced on social media, where the actress was seen channeling her inner desi girl in a beautiful saree.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)




In the photos shared on social media, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a stunning pink saree paired with a matching strappy blouse. The actress stole hearts with her minimal makeup, stylishly tied-up hair in a bun, and eye-catching jewellery. She also carried a cute bag with her.

As she entered the venue, Priyanka briefly posed for the cameras stationed at the location. The actress greeted the paparazzi, who welcomed her back to India, with a smile.

Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth recently got engaged to Neelam Upadhyay in an intimate ceremony. Priyanka and Nick were in Mumbai in March, and during their visit to the country, the couple attended the family function.

About Siddharth

It's worth noting that Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar, a fact Priyanka had announced on social media a couple of years ago. However, the wedding was called off at the last moment.

Earlier, in October 2014, Siddharth had been engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was set to marry in February 2015 in Goa. A status on Siddharth’s Facebook page on December 4, 2014, read, “Wedding plans. Early morning flight to Goa.” However, before the year ended, he posted another update saying, “Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015.”

Priyanka's Recent Visit to India

Priyanka’s recent visit to India was for the big fat Ambani wedding. Yes, you guessed it right—Priyanka was part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant Indian wedding.

Priyanka attended the baraat and the wedding ceremony with her husband, Nick Jonas. For the wedding, Priyanka wore a yellow lehenga, while Nick opted for a light-coloured kurta pyjama. At the wedding venue, Priyanka was seen letting her hair down and dancing to Bollywood songs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

priyanka chopra Entertainment News Celebrity Life Entertainment Top Stories bollywood Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK