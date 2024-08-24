Priyanka Chopra returned to India on Friday, and now it seems we know the reason for her visit. She was spotted attending a family function last night

In Pic: Priyanka Chopra. (Pic/X)

Priyanka Chopra returned to India just yesterday. The actress is back in the Bay for her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyay's wedding festivities. Last night, pictures of Priyanka entering a venue with her friend surfaced on social media, where the actress was seen channeling her inner desi girl in a beautiful saree.

In the photos shared on social media, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a stunning pink saree paired with a matching strappy blouse. The actress stole hearts with her minimal makeup, stylishly tied-up hair in a bun, and eye-catching jewellery. She also carried a cute bag with her.

As she entered the venue, Priyanka briefly posed for the cameras stationed at the location. The actress greeted the paparazzi, who welcomed her back to India, with a smile.

Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth recently got engaged to Neelam Upadhyay in an intimate ceremony. Priyanka and Nick were in Mumbai in March, and during their visit to the country, the couple attended the family function.

About Siddharth

It's worth noting that Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar, a fact Priyanka had announced on social media a couple of years ago. However, the wedding was called off at the last moment.

Earlier, in October 2014, Siddharth had been engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was set to marry in February 2015 in Goa. A status on Siddharth’s Facebook page on December 4, 2014, read, “Wedding plans. Early morning flight to Goa.” However, before the year ended, he posted another update saying, “Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015.”

Priyanka's Recent Visit to India

Priyanka’s recent visit to India was for the big fat Ambani wedding. Yes, you guessed it right—Priyanka was part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant Indian wedding.

Priyanka attended the baraat and the wedding ceremony with her husband, Nick Jonas. For the wedding, Priyanka wore a yellow lehenga, while Nick opted for a light-coloured kurta pyjama. At the wedding venue, Priyanka was seen letting her hair down and dancing to Bollywood songs.