Dhananjay Munde's plea against maintenance dismissed by court, Karuna Munde says 'Victory of truth'

Updated on: 05 April,2025 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Additional sessions judge Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Jafar dismissed Munde's appeal against the interim order of a magistrate directing him to pay maintenance to Karuna Munde, who claims to be his first wife

Munde (above) had claimed in his appeal that he was never married to Karuna Munde. File Pic

Karuna Munde on Saturday said the sessions court dismissing the plea of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde against an order to pay maintenance to her was a "victory of truth".


Additional sessions judge Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Jafar dismissed Munde's appeal against the interim order of a magistrate directing him to pay maintenance to Karuna Munde, who claims to be his first wife.


The Bandra magistrate court on February 4 had partly allowed Karuna Munde's plea and directed Dhananjay Munde to pay Rs 1,25,000 per month to her and Rs 75,000 per month to their daughter as interim maintenance.


The Nationalist Congress Party leader had claimed in his appeal that he was never married to Karuna Munde.

Talking to reporters after the sessions court order, Karuna Munde said it proved for the second time that she was the first wife of Dhananjay Munde.

"It is a victory of truth. Dhananjay Munde has fallen flat on his face again. Women need to be truthful and they can defeat anyone. The sessions court order is a new chapter in the justice system," she said.

She said 90 percent of women in their mid-20s face emotional, financial and physical abuse and the system doesn't do anything to help them.

"Women tolerate domestic abuse silently. I have truth on my side that is why I could defeat a (former) minister in the court," she claimed.

