Ajit Pawar says Munde resigned on moral grounds, while Dhananjay Munde claims he stepped down due to medical reasons on his doctor’s advice. The conflicting statements raise questions about the true reason behind his resignation

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigns amid Beed sarpanch murder row x 00:00

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted his resignation. His office staff arrived at Sagar, Fadnavis’s official bungalow, on Tuesday morning and handed over the resignation papers to the CM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadnavis, speaking to media in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, said, “Munde has tendered his resignation. I have accepted the resignation and forwarded the same to Governor for further action.”

While demand for Munde’s resignation was going on for the last couple of months, the pressure for the minister stepping down from the government increased on Monday evening as images of how brutally Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was murdered, circulated on social media.

Ajit Pawar said Munde resigned on moral grounds, implying the decision was influenced by the controversy surrounding the Beed sarpanch murder case.



However, Dhananjay Munde, on the other hand, stated that his resignation was due to medical reasons, citing health concerns and the advice of his doctor.



This discrepancy raises questions about the real reason behind Munde’s resignation—whether it was purely a health-related decision or if political pressure played a role.

बीड जिल्ह्यातील मस्साजोगचे स्व. संतोष देशमुख यांच्या निर्घृण हत्येतील आरोपींना कठोरात कठोर शिक्षा व्हावी, ही माझी पहिल्या दिवसापासूनची ठाम मागणी आहे. काल समोर आलेले फोटो पाहून तर मन अत्यंत व्यथित झाले.



या प्रकरणाचा तपास पूर्ण झाला असून आरोपपत्र न्यायालयात दाखल झाले आहे. तसेच,… — Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) March 4, 2025

UBT leader Aditya Thackeray criticised the Mahayuti government for the delay, stating, “This government cannot give justice to its own karyakarta (party worker).”

Deshmukh is said to be a BJP party worker. According to BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, Deshmukh was actively involved at a polling booth during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Deshmukh was tortured and murdered in December (2024). The photos and videos circulated on social media are said to be part of the charge sheet submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) before the Beed court.

According to the charge sheet filed by the CID, Walmik Karad and seven others are said to be the prime accused in the murder of Deshmukh. Karad, known as a close associate of Munde, has raised ethical concerns.

Along with Deshmukh family members, social activist Anjali Damania, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange and Mahayuti leaders–Suresh Dhas (BJP) and NCP Ajit Pawar faction MLA, Prakash Solanke have been vocal about the murder case and Munde’s resignation. Both Dhas and Solanke are from Beed district–the region which is said to be under tremendous clout of Munde.

On March 3, MVA leaders staged a protest against the ruling Mahayuti government, demanding the resignation of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) minister Dhananjay Munde. The state budget session in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan commenced on March 3 and will conclude on March 26.

On Sunday, while addressing the media ahead of the state budget session, Fadnavis responded to a query on Munde’s resignation, stating categorically that any decision on the matter would depend on moral considerations.

In fact, BJP ally and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has also supported the public outcry and the demand for Munde’s resignation.

“Munde is not directly involved, but his proximity to Karad warrants resignation of the minister on moral grounds,” the union minister has been quoted by media.