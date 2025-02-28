Breaking News
Updated on: 28 February,2025 11:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the VIP treatment to Karad in a Beed jail

Walmik Karad. File Pic/PTI

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) leader and Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane on Friday alleged that minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, who is currently in jail in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, was getting VIP treatment in prison, reported the PTI.


Sonawane also said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the VIP treatment to Karad in a Beed jail.


Talking to PTI Videos, Bajrang Sonawane said, "NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and I will meet Amit Shah to draw to his attention the issue of VIP treatment being given to the accused Walmik Karad in the jail. There are serious extortion charges against him. It is not good for the country and law if this kind of treatment is being given to such an accused."


"In the past also, I had written a letter to Amit Shah about the investigation in the case and VIP treatment given to Walmik Karad. I will write to him and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadvanis about the issue," Bajrang Sonawane said, according to PTI.

"I have some WhatsApp chats and other proof related to it but it is not appropriate to share with the media at this time," he said.

Bajrang Sonawane, who defeated BJP heavyweight Pankaja Munde in the Lok Sabha election from Beed district in Maharashtra, said that Walmik Karad faces charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in Beed. While seven individuals have been arrested for the crime, the primary accused, Krushna Andhale, still remains at large, as per the PTI.

Minister Dhananjay Munde has been under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after Karad was held in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch Deshmukh's murder.

However, Munde has maintained he has no connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case.

Recently, the Maharashtra government appointed noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case.

(with PTI inputs)

