One can sense Ahmed Khan’s enthusiasm as he readies for the next schedule of Welcome to the Jungle. The director kicked off the ensemble comedy—starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Arshad Warsi, among others—in December 2023. It has been an intermittent shoot since then as securing combination dates of such a vast ensemble hasn’t been easy.

With the next leg slated to roll in Kashmir, the director says, “I’m planning my schedule now because there are so many actors and we have to bring all of them together. They are all so busy. But the good thing is that they all are excited about this movie. We have an international schedule too.”



The Hindi film industry is going through a slump, where big-ticket movies are unable to create box-office magic. Does the fear play on his mind? Khan reflects, “Earlier, one was an art film, another, an action film and then, there were family films. Now, one movie [is expected to serve] all. We also have to think, ‘Will this work in south India?’ Then, there is the multiplex audience and single-screen audience. So, we have to keep all these factors in mind. Also, people are saying that films are not doing well. But last year, five films earned Rs 500 crore each. We never dreamt that our industry would make R500 crore! Now, films are expected to make Rs 700 crore [to be called a success]. When I’m making my film, the fear is definitely there. But we have to survive here.”

In this uncertain market, Khan believes Welcome to the Jungle might have an advantage. “Comedies bring people together. Big cast, big scale, great music and laughter will bring people back to cinemas,” he states.