Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently addressed those who criticise his films that propagate a social message and said, “Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega"

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently attended a press conference as a part of his promotional activities for the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2. The actor, who was countered by various questions from the media, had a rather interesting take when asked about his films with social causes being criticised, referring to the recent statement made by veteran actor Jaya Bachchan.

Akshay Kumar on his films getting criticised

Akshay addressed those who criticise his films that propagate a social message and said, “Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega (Only a fool would criticise it). He further stated, "I've made these films from my heart. It's a film that tells people a lot of things, helps them understand."

When a journalist prodded Akshay, saying that Jaya Bachchan called Toilet: Ek Prem Katha a flop and that she would never watch a movie with that name, the superstar answered, “Well, if she had said it, then it must be right. If making a film like Toilet was a wrong thing on my part, then what they're saying must be true.” Watch the video below.

What Jaya Bachchan said

During an interaction with India TV, the actor-turned-politician said, “Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh koi naam hai? Is that really a name?” She later asked the audience if they’d watch a film with the said title, to which a few raised their hands. Jaya added, “Among so many people, hardly four want to watch the film; it’s very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It is a flop)."

Toilet Ek Prem Katha was based on a real-life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house. The movie went on to become one of the top grossers of 2017 by raking in Rs. 134.22 crore at the box office in India alone, and also took the Chinese box office by storm. It also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 shows Akshay Kumar playing the role of C. Sankaran Nair -- the lawyer who fought against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It also stars Ananya Panday as a law student and R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley. The film is set to be released on April 18.