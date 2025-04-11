Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Koi bewakoof hi hoga Akshay Kumar on criticism after Jaya Bachchans flop remark for Toilet Ek Prem Katha

'Koi bewakoof hi hoga...': Akshay Kumar on criticism after Jaya Bachchan's flop remark for Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Updated on: 11 April,2025 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently addressed those who criticise his films that propagate a social message and said, “Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega"

'Koi bewakoof hi hoga...': Akshay Kumar on criticism after Jaya Bachchan's flop remark for Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar, Jaya Bachchan Pic/Yogen Shah, AFP

Listen to this article
'Koi bewakoof hi hoga...': Akshay Kumar on criticism after Jaya Bachchan's flop remark for Toilet Ek Prem Katha
x
00:00

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently attended a press conference as a part of his promotional activities for the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2. The actor, who was countered by various questions from the media, had a rather interesting take when asked about his films with social causes being criticised, referring to the recent statement made by veteran actor Jaya Bachchan


Akshay Kumar on his films getting criticised


Akshay addressed those who criticise his films that propagate a social message and said, “Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega (Only a fool would criticise it). He further stated, "I've made these films from my heart. It's a film that tells people a lot of things, helps them understand." 


When a journalist prodded Akshay, saying that Jaya Bachchan called Toilet: Ek Prem Katha a flop and that she would never watch a movie with that name, the superstar answered, “Well, if she had said it, then it must be right. If making a film like Toilet was a wrong thing on my part, then what they're saying must be true.” Watch the video below. 

"Koi Bewakoof Hi Criticise Karega Padman Aur Toilet Jaisi Filmon Ko!" - Akshay Kumar 👀
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

What Jaya Bachchan said

During an interaction with India TV, the actor-turned-politician said, “Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh koi naam hai? Is that really a name?” She later asked the audience if they’d watch a film with the said title, to which a few raised their hands. Jaya added, “Among so many people, hardly four want to watch the film; it’s very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It is a flop)."

Toilet Ek Prem Katha was based on a real-life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house. The movie went on to become one of the top grossers of 2017 by raking in Rs. 134.22 crore at the box office in India alone, and also took the Chinese box office by storm. It also starred Bhumi Pednekar. 

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 shows Akshay Kumar playing the role of C. Sankaran Nair -- the lawyer who fought against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It also stars Ananya Panday as a law student and R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley. The film is set to be released on April 18.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Akshay Kumar jaya bachchan toilet: ek prem katha Kesari 2 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK