An old video has surfaced on Reddit which shows Akshay Kumar bringing the premiere of his 2010 film Patiala House to a halt to find a lost girl’s father

Akshay Kumar Pic/X

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for being humble and grounded in his approach towards fans, once helped a lost girl reunite with her father at the London premiere of his 2010 film Patiala House. An old video has surfaced on Reddit which shows the actor bringing the event to a halt to find the girl’s father.

Akshay Kumar’s kind gesture for a lost girl

In the video, a crying girl, who got lost during the chaos and crowd at the London premiere of Patiala House was found by Akshay Kumar, who tried to comfort her and assured her that he would find her father. After making an announcement, the girl’s father made his way towards Akshay, angry at the crowd, and took his daughter in his arms who was then seen smiling. Watch the video below.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in Sky Force which was released on January 24. It features him as an Indian Air Force officer who embarks on a mission of vengeance after the death of several soldiers. The high-stakes thriller, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, promises breathtaking aerial combat, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative that showcases the bravery of Indian soldiers. Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.

He also has Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan. Tabu and Paresh Rawal are also a part of the horror-comedy. It marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo previously worked on hit films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Besides that, Akshay will be seen as Lord Shiva in the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa. It also stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and features a star-studded cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. He also has Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle.