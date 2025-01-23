Sky Force is based on real-life events and draws its inspiration from the air war between the Indian and Pakistani Air Forces during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965

Veer Pahariya is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan starrer Sky Force. The movie will release on January 24, ahead of Republic Day, but before the release of the patriotic film, there are a few facts you need to know. First and foremost, Sky Force is based on real-life events and draws its inspiration from the air war between the Indian and Pakistani Air Forces during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. The story also touches upon the life of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. Here's all you need to know about the film.

The War

In 1965, Pakistan attacked several Indian air bases, including Pathankot, Halwara, and Adampur. After this attack by the Pakistani army, India conducted its first-ever airstrike against Pakistan and targeted one of the most guarded air bases in Asia, Sargodha. During this operation, while the Indian aircraft were making their way home, Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya's aircraft was shot down by an enemy aircraft, and he went missing.

The Aftermath

After Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya went missing, several attempts were made by the Indian government to find the Squadron Leader and bring him back home safely, but we failed to get any details about his whereabouts, and he was presumed dead. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra in 1988, 23 years after the operation. He is the only fighter pilot to have been posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Who Plays What in the Film

Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen playing the role of Group Captain O.P. Taneja, leader of the 13-aircraft contingent, in Sky Force. Meanwhile, Veer, who has been named T. Vijaya in the film, will portray the role of Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role, with the actress playing Veer Pahariya's wife in the movie.

The trailer of Sky Force promises to be a visual treat with breathtaking aerial combat sequences, showcasing the courage and skill of the Indian Air Force officers. Sky Force will hit theatres on January 24, 2025, just ahead of Republic Day.