Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for back-to-back comedy releases opened up on not being a part of the cult franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa for its second and third installment. Akshay also shared that he picked up movies on social causes in the past couple of years since his mind was in a state that pushed him to do so.

Akshay Kumar was ‘removed’ from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3

In an interview with Pinkvilla, a fan sitting in the audience asked Akshay Kumar why he wasn’t a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, to which the actor replied, “Beta, mujhe nikaal diya tha (I was removed). That’s it.” The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. It was directed by Priyadarshan and was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam-language film Manichitrathazhu.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The third installment was released in 2024 and featured Kartik Aaryan with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sky Force which is set to release on January 24. It features him as an Indian Air Force officer who embarks on a mission of vengeance after the death of several soldiers. The high-stakes thriller, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, promises breathtaking aerial combat, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative that showcases the bravery of Indian soldiers. Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.

He also has Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan. Tabu and Paresh Rawal are also a part of the horror-comedy. It marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo previously worked on hit films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Besides that, Akshay will be seen as Lord Shiva in the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa. It also stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and features a star-studded cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. He also has Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle.