Akshay Kumar injures his eye while performing a stunt on Housefull 5 sets: Report

Updated on: 12 December,2024 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
While he is advised to take some rest, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is determined to complete the shoot of Housefull 5 since the film is in its final stages

Akshay Kumar Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Housefull 5 injured his eye while performing a stunt on the film’s sets. The mishap occurred in Mumbai after a flying object hit the actor. While he is advised to take some rest, Akshay is determined to complete the shoot since the film is in its final stages. The actor, who is professional by all means doesn’t want any delays. 


Flying object injures Akshay Kumar’s eye


According to a report by Hindustan Times, “An object came flying in Akshay's eye while he was doing a stunt. An ophthalmologist was called on the set immediately, who bandaged the eye and asked him to take some rest, while the shoot resumed with the other actors. However, even with the injury, Akshay is determined to join the shoot back soon because the film is in the final stages of the shoot, and he doesn't want it to get delayed.”


About Housefull 5 

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5 marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five installments. The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever.

The first part of Housefull was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampa,l and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel Housefull 2 which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin. Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan.

Sajid was replaced in the third installment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

Akshay will next be seen in his much-anticipated horror-comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla.' The film, which marks his reunion with veteran director Priyadarshan, will be released on April 2, 2026.

