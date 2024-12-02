Nargis Fakhri’s mother told a news outlet, “I don’t think she (Aliya) would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody"

Bollywood beauty Nargis Fakhri has found herself making headlines, not for the movies, but for her sister Aliya Fakhri, who was arrested for murder and arson on Tuesday. According to reports, the 43-year-old has been accused of starting a fire in a fit of jealousy that killed her ex-boyfriend and his new female friend.

Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya kills ex-boyfriend

As per a report by Daily News, Aliya set a two-storey garage on fire in Queens, New York, killing Edward Jacobs and Anastasia “Star” Ettienne. She was not given bail during her arraignment in Queens Criminal Court. District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, “This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.”

Nargis Fakhri’s mother defends Aliya

Nargis Fakhri’s mother told the news outlet, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody.” She also revealed her daughter struggled with the addition of opioids after a dental mishap.

A witness at the crime scene said, “We smelled something sweet burning. I don’t know if it was gasoline or what. We ran out and the couch on the stairs was on fire and we had to jump over it to get out. Star jumped over with me but she went back in to save [Jacobs]. It was an abusive relationship. She told everybody [in the past] she was going to burn his house down, that she was going to kill him. We just laughed at her.”

Nargis Fakhri’s Bollywood journey so far

Nargis Fakhri made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2011's blockbuster 'Rockstar', and went on to do films like 'Madras Cafe', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Kick', 'Housefull 3'. She also made her debut in the Hollywood industry in an action comedy film, 'Spy'.

She will next be seen in 'Housefull 5'. The film will feature an exciting lineup of leading ladies, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for. The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt. Scheduled for release on June 6, 2025, 'Housefull 5' is set to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.