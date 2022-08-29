Watch video! Nargis Fakhri on marriage and kids: My grandmother had my mum when she was 46 years old

Nargis Fakhri joins mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'
Nargis Fakhri/Instagram
Nargis Fakhri joined mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars' where she spoke about dating, marriage and kids, besides her past work and upcoming projects.
The actress says though she is American, she is shocked by the kind of pressure parents put on Indian women to get married and have children. Nargis said, "There is a lot of pressure on women to get married and have kids. There was one year of my life where I cried a lot because I saw my friends married with kids and they looked so happy. That one year disappeared quickly because I asked my friends for the honest truth and it's not as happy as you think! After knowing that, I don't hold on to anything, which also feels amazing. My grandmother had my mum when she was 46 years old. My mum had me at 30-31 years that's still young to me. That's great beacause we have our independence and can make our own money, we don't have to compromise our happiness to get married to a man that's not even good for us."
Also Read: Exclusive! Nargis Fakhri on love, romance and marriage
Watch video to know more!