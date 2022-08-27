Breaking News
Exclusive Nargis Fakhri on love romance and marriage

Exclusive! Nargis Fakhri on love, romance and marriage

Updated on: 27 August,2022 04:53 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actress joined mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'

Exclusive! Nargis Fakhri on love, romance and marriage

Nargis Fakhri/Instagram


Nargis Fakhri is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars,' where she opened up on love, romance and marriage.


The actress said, "When you are younger you have an idealistic romantic view, you dream of finding your soulmate and being together forever. There are very few people who met their sweethearts young and grow old together. I am envious of that, I would have loved to find the one at a young age and grow together but unfortunately that is rare. When I was young, I had a relationship and could have got married but I didn't because I wanted to travel the world. I left that person behind but we are still friends 20 years later. He didn't have a passport and mine was like an encyclopedia. I would have lived a different life!"

Watch video to know more!

 

