Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Akshay Kumar teases fans with Hera Pheri 3 update I think by next year

Akshay Kumar teases fans with 'Hera Pheri 3' update: 'I think by next year...'

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Known for their hilarious dialogues and the unbeatable chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, 'Hera Pheri' films have a massive fan base

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Akshay Kumar teases fans with 'Hera Pheri 3' update: 'I think by next year...'
'Hera Pheri' and 'Phir Hera Pheri' hold a special place in Bollywood as timeless comedy classics. Known for their hilarious dialogues and the unbeatable chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the films have a massive fan base.


At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar finally gave fans an update on 'Hera Pheri 3.'


He said, "We're just making Welcome at the moment, and as soon as producer's ki hera pheri khatam ho jaye, woh phir hera pheri shuru kar denge! Just joking."


"I think by next year we'll start it," he added.

Earlier this month, fans were thrilled when Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The 'Hera Pheri' trio, who played Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the series, were seen smiling and waving at papparazi.

The videos quickly went viral sparking excitement among fans, who have long hoped to see them reunited on screen for another installment of the 'Hera Pheri' series.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay is currently seen in 'Singham Again', which hit the theatres this Diwali. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The cop drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

